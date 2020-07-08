The state will purchase the buckwheat in the state reserve
Photo: bigmir.net
Buckwheat is far ahead of all other products the growth rate of value
According to the Minister, the upcoming purchase of buckwheat should not be a possibility of theft of public money.
State food and grain Corporation and Agrarian Fund of the state in 2020 will buy buckwheat for the establishment of the reserve. This was announced by the Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Igor Petrashko in an interview with the news Agency Interfax-Ukraine, published on Wednesday, July 8.
“So, this year buckwheat was sown on 10 ha and more — 74 thousand hectares. However, you need to have started to buy in the reserve,” he said.
According to the Minister, the upcoming purchase of buckwheat should not be a possibility of theft of public money.
“Working out how to do it transparently, to avoid abuse, as it was in past periods. While we work on corporate governance. While there are issues with the state food, Agrarian Fund,” he said.
We will remind, the previous Minister of Economics Tymofiy mylovanov declared “clean of corruption” in the Agricultural Fund. The Minister also drew attention to the price of existing inventory, inflated by 20%.
korrespondent.net