The States in which the largest number of homeless
The government estimates that in 2019 more than 567 710 people became homeless. Counts were conducted throughout the country. Edition of Fox News said, home to the largest number of homeless people.
According to the report of the Department of housing and urban development in 29 States and the district of Columbia number of homeless from year to year was reduced. A person is considered homeless if they lived or came to the orphanage, having no other place to sleep if he is in a “place that provides sleeping places for the homeless”.
The crisis of homelessness in varying degrees appeared in different States. So where is home to the largest number of homeless people?
CA
Golden state has registered more than 151 278 homeless across the state, 16% more than in the previous year, according to the annual HUD count. More than 108 000 people have not received asylum.
In one only district Los Angeles registered almost 50 000 people. The County leads in the number of homeless in the state. In recent years, California has seen a constant increase in the number of people living on the streets.
The homeless problem in California prompted President trump to threaten Federal interference if the state will not be able to cope with the crisis, which is exacerbated by the lack of affordable housing. Large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco felt the brunt of the crisis.
In San Francisco the homeless epidemic is so acute that officials created a “patrol on feces” to clear the sidewalks from stool and feces.
New York
HUD in the state of new York counted more than 92,000 homeless in the annual report. The city of new York led the state, averaging more than 78 000 people without a place of residence. According to the Interagency Council on homelessness per 10 000 people accounted for 46 homeless.
Critics say the mayor of new York bill de Blasio was unable to solve the problem. The cost of living in Manhattan on the 148 percent higher than average in major cities in the US in 2019.
FL
According to estimates by the Tampa Bay Times, Florida 28 300 people were left homeless, which is 9% less than in the previous year. Overall, since 2007 the number of homeless in the state declined by 14 percent.
Texas
In Texas, almost 26 000 people are considered homeless. In the state continues, the rate of homelessness was lower than the national average of 17 people per 10 000 people. Texas Tribune reported that the state capital, Austin city authorities abolished regulations prohibiting camping, sitting and lying in public places in order to solve the crisis of homelessness.
Washington
In Washington state, about 21 577 homeless. Most are in the Seattle area, according to Federal data.
