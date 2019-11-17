The States with the most expensive and cheapest petrol
Most likely, American drivers this month have not noticed any major changes in gasoline prices in all US States.
The average price for regular gasoline quality in the United States remained stable over the last two weeks with a partial increase to 2.69 dollars per gallon, according to Lundberg Survey study, the results of which leads Fox Business.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says that in the near future may be a price drop as maintenance on oil refineries continues and consumers reduce the demand at this time of year.
Average gasoline price average in the U.S. is $ 3 a gallon, and gasoline premium costs 3.24 per dollar.
The highest average price in the country remains in California: in San Francisco regular gasoline sold at the level 4.09 USD per gallon.
The lowest the average is 2,08 dollars in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel fuel is 3.08 dollars, which is 2 cents less than October 25.
Gasoline prices in some States, according to GasBuddy:
- Florida — 2,374
- New Jersey- 2,573
- Illinois — 2,625
- New York- 2,671
- PA — 2,766
- Oregon — 3,309
- California — 4,025