The status of the head of Amazon has exceeded a record $180 billion
The status of Jeff Bezos is the equivalent of 0.89% of US GDP
Jeff Bezos for the week increased its capital by more than $8 billion due to the increase in the value of shares Amazon.
Status of the richest man in the world, the head of the American Corporation Amazon Jeff Bezos has exceeded a record $180 billion On the eve reported the Forbes magazine.
Provided that the state of Bezos increased on the background of growth of stock value of his company Amazon. According to the publication, Amazon’s market capitalization reached $1.54 trillion. Thus, as Bezos, who owns 11.1% of the company’s stock exceeded $182,6 billion Is a record figure in the whole history of such statistics.
According to Bloomberg, the Bezos as the equivalent of 0.89% of the US GDP and accounts for 3% of the total state of the 500 richest people in the world.
Recall, July 2, as Bezos rose to a record high since September 2018 level, amounting to $172 billion. Thus, to this point due to the increase in the value of shares Amazon entrepreneur week increased its capital by more than $8 billion.
Earlier this week it was reported that Amazon’s stock price for the first time in history rose above $3000 per paper. Wall Street analysts do not expect such growth of quotations Amazon.
korrespondent.net