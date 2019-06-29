The stone Carver has uploaded a video to YouTube, and seven years later found out that is a star of the Internet
78-year-old stone Carver from Wales by the name of Ewan Rice unexpectedly for itself became popular on YouTube. The reason for the fame is pretty unusual: even in 2012, he made a YouTube video about their work with explanations and an example of cutting the stone. A few years later, the video has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans of ASMR, reports the BBC.
At some point, he wrote a journalist from The New York Times and asked Ewan how he refers to his popularity on YouTube. It turned out that in 2017, his video hit on channel “Unintentional ASMR videos”. Two years video got 2.3 million views, the original less than 14 thousand.
Professor of psychology at the University of bath Spa explained that the video of Rice has several suitable triggers: calm speech, Welsh accent, the grinding of stone and tapping. In the comments of a resident of Wales was nicknamed “the sage”.
Rice during his career he has made hundreds of gravestones, and also helped create the sets for the British TV series. According to him, he, like every artist suffers from lack of confidence. But positive comments on YouTube convince Ewan that he devoted his life to something correct.