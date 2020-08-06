The story of dandyism and a course about classical music: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (Aug 7-9)
What: the Course: “Political ideology”
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course will help you understand the political currents. Even if you are not interested in politics doesn’t mean politics isn’t interested in you, as said Pericles, Greek statesman and military leader.
Today, politics permeates our lives, history is relying on us — the citizens right to vote. Every 4-5 years we are in the electoral battle, and the duty of every citizen to be conscious about your choices and critical regarding the promises of politicians. And on voting rights see not as a product but as a value.
In this course, you will disassemble a complex palette of political parties and political movements, and also the very ideology on which political leaders or movements rely. In particular, you will learn what the right different from the left, the conservatives from the liberals, and populists from the extremists. And most importantly, at the end of this course you will be able to use your critical thinking to notice the lies, manipulation and insincere flirting with the voters.
Learning takes place in the Ukrainian language.
Cost: free
What: “course of the young engineer”
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Engineers — modern pioneers. They build rockets, design cars and create multifunctional robots for the home.
“Course of the young engineer” — the first step on the way to an interesting profession. Topics are chosen so that you get actual data about the production: from concept to implementation. The engineer creates a three-dimensional model of the prototype, programming the functionality and makes the device special materials. You will learn about each stage.
Cost: free
What: the School of effective thinking
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: thinking is an incredible man. It is through thinking we develop, we solve the set tasks, problems and cope with new challenges. Technological progress clearly shows how quickly the “reasonable man” can develop his thinking skills.
In the early twentieth century could not even imagine things like gadgets, Internet, communications. Over the past 100 years, the world and the ways of human life totally changed, and in the future, the pace of change will be even faster. How to keep up with these changes? How to live in step with the times? The answers to these questions lie in new thinking skills.
This informative course will teach you to think effectively. Attempt to exercise thinking skills right now. Learning takes place in the Ukrainian language.
Cost: free
What: a Course about classical music
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Classical music, exemplary music, the Golden Fund of world music culture. Classical music combines the depth, richness, ideological significance to the perfection of form.
However, not everyone knows how to listen to classical music. In this course, musicians Peter aydu and Grigory Krotenko and critic Konstantin Dudakov-Kashuro will talk about what prevents us to enjoy classical music and what you need to know to fall in love.
In this course you will:
- open for yourself the most important works in music history;
- learn how did pop;
- learn where to listen to classical music;
- know what to read about classical music;
- discovering the music I listened to in pre-revolutionary Russia, and much more associated with the musical culture.
Cost: free
What: Byzantium for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: What is called the Byzantine Empire? What language was spoken by its inhabitants? As we were reached by their literature? Discover the history, art, music, superstitions, find out a lot about the wars and intrigues of the Byzantine Empire in this cycle of lectures of Sergey Ivanov on Byzantium.
Cost: free
What: Russian literature of XX century
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: What do you know about sentence Bunin, Gumilev about Providence, about the mystery Brodsky, tricks Iskander? In this course you will learn a lot about the creative ways these and other writers of the twentieth century.
In addition, the lecturer will lift the curtain into the secret world of writers and tell about the love triangles, duels and noble people of that time. And for those who want to unleash their own talents, will see instructions on how to write for Brodsky.
Proceed to free training, the course promises to be interesting.
Cost: free
What: a fleet of food trucks in the Bay Mishan
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More: In San Francisco, resumed its work fleet of food trucks SPARK Social SF. Location located in the heart of Mesen Bay. Here you can have fun in the fresh air and enjoy a delicious meal with the family.
Given the epidemic situation, the organizer has taken care to ensure that your stay in the Park was not only comfortable, but also as safe as possible. Therefore, input — only protective masks (they can be removed only during eating, being at a distance from other people).
To see the menu for the next few days you can on the website of the organizer.
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 11 am to 9 PM, vans selling food from 11 am to 3 PM, from 17 PM to 9 PM.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., food trucks work all day.
Cost: free
What: accounting for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you want to form your own vision of the financial component of the enterprise, to understand the necessary for the economic activities of business processes, to increase knowledge in accounting and in practice, to prepare financial statements, which is the basis for decision-making by management — be sure to listen to this course.
During the training you will get the opportunity to go through the whole process — from creating the fictional production company to release its first financial statements. Through practice you will learn the theory of accounting and learn to understand financial statements.
Cost: free
What: the History of dandyism
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: In this course of lectures from Olga Vainshtein, a Russian philologist, historian of fashion and culture – you will learn about how in the nineteenth century there was a revolution in the world of men suits and what it led to.
Dressed as men from the late seventeenth to the early twentieth century? What daffodils and dandies taught his contemporaries, and he left descendants? How the industrial revolution influenced the clothing of the British? As Coco Chanel helped the woman to become a dandy? How they dressed the first of the athlete? All of these questions you will find answers in this course.
Cost: free
What: Phonetics of English
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: are You too shy to speak English because of the accent? You can achieve perfect pronunciation. American English Speech – is an open course from the University Carnegie Mellon for those who want to buy a American pronunciation like a native speaker.
In this free course you will learn how to make your pronunciation different from the pronunciation of native Americans.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
bookmark