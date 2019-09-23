The story of the arrest of a shaman, who wanted to overthrow Putin, has received unexpected continuation
In the Russian Irkutsk have detained four supporters of shaman Alexander Gabysheva, who walked to Moscow for “the expulsion of Putin’s Kremlin”. This was reported by the coordinator “Advocacy Cards” Alexey Pryanishnikov in a comment to Radio Liberty.
The shaman was detained September 19, on the border of Buryatia and Irkutsk region. He was sent to a mental hospital. After conducting a survey of TM was released from the hospital. The man returned home.
However, it was also a case about extremism, in this article Gabishevo faces up to four years of imprisonment. Russian law enforcers have seen in the utterances of the shaman “a public call to violent action against the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.”
Gabyshev went from Yakutia to Moscow in March 2019. To his followers he said that the current Russian President is a “creature of the dark forces”, which can handle only the shaman.
recently (the crash, a fire, a radiation leak).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter