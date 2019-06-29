The story of the Russians who have lived a month in a den after a bear attack was a fake (video)
On Saturday, June 29, it became known about the fake, which four days ago had circulated in the Russian media. They reported the resident of the Republic of Tuva, named Alexander, who was found alive in a bear den with a broken spine. According to him, a month before he was attacked by a bear. The beast dragged the man to his lair, but there was not. As suggested by the media, left the man in reserve. Alexander was so exhausted that it looked like a mummy.
The story immediately spread around the world. On this case, told a Western publication. Not believe it was difficult. Russian publications about survivors accompanied by photographs and, most importantly, video. It was captured by Alexander in the hospital. In the background the voices of physicians who speak supposedly in the Tuvan language.
And now it turned out the truth about this video and the photos. They really displayed Alexander, but he never faced a bear and never in my life been in Russia!
The real story of this 41-year-old man told reporters the chief physician of the City medical center Aktobe (former Aktyubinsk), Kazakhstan Rustam Isaev. The doctor saw the video and photos in the news and could not believe my eyes. They were shown his patient!
Isaev made an official statement. He considered it his duty to expose the fraud. The name of Alexander the doctor is not called. However, he with full confidence says that is a resident of Aktobe, who suffers from chronic psoriasis. This disease has turned man into a living mummy.
According to the doctor, Alexander for many years was ill with psoriasis, but until recently did not seek medical help. His skin turned into a wound, covered with a crust.
“He was lying at home in pain, but was not treated. The man was in a deep depression and wanted to die. In this condition he was brought to our medical center. Alexander stayed with us for a few days. At the end of last week, his mother was taken. She said she would treat him at home. We have assigned an appropriate course and continue to monitor the patient” — said Isayev.
He also said that the video leaked, took his subordinates. These people have already identified and punished — they were fired. The doctor said that most of all he resented the fact that illegal under common video were someone invented the fake story. Isayev emphasized that especially now suffering the mother of Alexander.
“We have decided to expose all these myths. By the way, I came across another false story based on this video. It is also spread by Russian media. It was alleged that Alexander was buried alive in a coffin in Sochi, and then, after some time, dug. Again, it’s all a lie”, — said Rustam Isaev.
The British newspaper The Daily Mail conducted its own investigation and was convinced of the rightness of the chief doctor of Aktobe. The identity of the man in shocking video confirmed his neighbors. Alexander was born and raised in Aktobe in 1998, he graduated from a local University. It is interesting that local activists engaged in tracing missing persons, immediately announced that the man in the video — a resident of Aktobe, not the Tuva but the Russian media did not pay attention to their statement. Activists also pointed out that the people in the video speak Kazakh, not in Tuvan.
