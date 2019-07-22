The story of the struggle of the police CAFÉ continues (PHOTOS)

The struggle of the Toronto police with illegal cannabis shops continued this weekend, as there were cases of “street trading” next to the buildings of closed shops.

This week was raided four illegal outlets for the sale of marijuana, the common name CAFE, and to ensure that employees could not re-open the stores, the police posted at the entrances to the building concrete blocks.

Police said Sunday they had received complaints against some people who sell drugs outside CAFE on Fort York Boulevard and Harbord Street.

Later in the illegal sale was charged with eight people in accordance with the law “On the control of cannabis”.

The police reported that they seized several iPad clients ‘ names and financial information, as well as electronic card readers and the radio.

“The Toronto police reminds citizens that buying and selling cannabis outside the regulated legal businesses, they support organized crime”, wrote the police on Sunday in a Twitter.