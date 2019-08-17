The strangest museums in different States
In every state in the USA has museums that surprised by the strange choice of subject for study, and in some cases even want to ask: “Who decided that it deserves a whole Museum?”
Publishing Reader’s Digest compiled a list of such museums in different States.
California: the international banana Museum
As stated on the web site of this institution. it contains all the “items related to the banana, which you might not even thought of that.” For example, the exhibits there include the players in the form of bananas, and staplers for banana Slippers bananas; as well as jade, alabaster and wooden bananas.
FL: the Museum of garbage
The garbage Museum is an attempt to pay tribute to the difficult work of the industry of waste collection. You probably just prefer to throw garbage and forget about it, but this collection of old trucks will make you want to learn more. Any car enthusiast will want to take a closer look on the garbage truck in 1926. There are also legendary garbage trucks, appearing in Hollywood films.
Illinois: Museum of the American Toby jugs
Toby jugs are in the shape of people or individuals, and more than 8000 of them look to visitors from the shelves in the Museum of Toby jugs in Illinois. Among its exhibits jugs with persons real and fictional characters, the world’s tallest Toby jug (40 inches (about 1 m) tall) and the smallest in the world (3/8 inch (0.9 cm) in height).
New Jersey: Museum games-arcade games
If traditional museums are forcing your family to yawn, the Silverball Museum Arcade in Asbury Park are what you need. You can get to play on the vintage pinball machines and other arcade favorite old school like Pac-Man and Galaga. The great thing is that the entry ticket includes unlimited games, and pay extra for them not to.
New York: Mmuseumm
The smallest Museum in new York city explains his goal is quite simple: “this is always weird. It must be weird for the Neanderthals. Now was definitely strange for the inhabitants of the middle Ages. While the modern present is definitely weird.” Consisting of only one room, Mmuseumm shows the objects that highlight just how strange can be normal stuff. There are staples for bread, fit anti snoring, selfie-sticks, bowls and much more, combined with serious descriptions that will make you laugh and think.