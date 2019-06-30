The streets of Cambridge, crawls a three-meter Python
Law enforcement officers of Cambridge has received reports that the city crawls a three-metre reticulated Python says on the page of the police .
The residents of the district Lovell road noticed the reptile on the morning of 30 June. The guards investigated the area, but their efforts were not crowned with success.
“The police found the owner, but not this reticulated Python”, – stated in the message text.
Guards, do not lose hope to find the snake, asked the citizens who know anything about her whereabouts, timely information.
