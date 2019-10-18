The strengthening of the national currency has reduced Ukraine’s debt by 100 billion UAH
The amount of public and publicly guaranteed debt fell by more than UAH 100 bn due to the strengthening of the hryvnia.
“For eight months 2019 total public and publicly guaranteed debt decreased by 101.3 billion hryvnia. The strengthening of the hryvnia led to a decrease in debt 144.3 billion hryvnias in excess of the loan over the repayment of debts by 43 billion UAH”, — said the head of the accounts chamber Valery Patskan, writes ubr.ua.
Noted that the quality of the macroeconomic projections should be improved. If they do not comply, the budget does not receive funds.
“Must admit that for the first nine months of this year, according to the accounting chamber, the strengthening of the hryvnia has led to a shortfall of 20.7 billion hryvnia in state budget revenues. Thus, 40% of the volume of budget revenues is conducted with the use of the hryvnia to the dollar or Euro”, — said Patskan.
The national Bank of Ukraine on October 17 established a dollar exchange rate at the level of 24.83 UAH. In the budget-2019 dollar by year-end, laid at the level of 29.4 UAH. At the same time, the draft budget for 2020 refers to the rate of 28.2 UAH/USD.