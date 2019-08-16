The stress and hatred in exile: all the stages of adapting to a new country
The joy and the feeling that happiness has no boundaries — it is usually only the first and one of the shortest stages goes through after moving to a new country. Once the euphoria subsides, there are many problems — from everyday issues in a series of “how to pay electricity?” and “where to repair a bike?” to more pressing “how to make friends and not become an outcast?”.
The author of popular science books about exile: “How to move to another country and not to die of homesickness” Oksana Korzun studied what scientific studies have been conducted on this subject over the last 50 years, and talked with immigrants from different countries. The journal “Theory and practice” publishes a Chapter about the difficulties of adapting in a new place.
At the end of XX century, scientists were particularly interested in the processes of adaptation of immigrants to new living conditions and culture shock, as migration has become an ordinary part of life in almost every country. We developed several theories that can describe the mechanism of habituation to a new country and adaptation. The most famous and most controversial theory was the U-curve of adaptation, presented by Kalervo Oberg in 1954, and later repeatedly study and modify by other researchers.
This theory has been repeatedly criticized for being too universal in nature, indicating that it may not be the entire variety of human experience. But over the last 50 years we developed another theory, which would become more appropriate than a U-curve. Despite its shortcomings and too conditional, it was confirmed fully or partially multiple studies by other authors. […]
The stages and steps of adaptation, according to U-curve does not always require mandatory and full passage of all immigrants. Some skip some stages, someone gets stuck on one and then not moving. There are many factors that affect the completion of the fixtures and stages, which may take a person to fully adapt — for example, level of education, expectations from the new country, cultural difference, and many others. […]
The first phase of adaptation — the tourist, the person feels the euphoria from the move, “I’m here, I could, for me there are no barriers”. This stage involves a reduction of a critical attitude to reality, immigrant focused on the pleasant sensations, new places, variety in stores, new flavors, environment, entertainment. Besides, emigration was often preceded by nerve transfer and the document collection period in this phase, the person relaxes and exhales.
This stage usually lasts for a short time. Kalervo Oberg says about a few days and up to 6 weeks. It is worth noting here that it is more of a household feeling of novelty by changing the environment, and less about the relief of leaving the place of residence, which was not pleasant.
In the second phase, a phase of gradual disillusionment, the problems slowly increase. Emigrant still has fresh memories of the old country and inevitably begins to compare and usually not in favor of the new country.
This occurs most often through the stereotypes, with whom he lived in the country-out — now these can be encountered in reality, and often this raises the need to reconsider their views.
Against this background, there is a gradual decline in mood as the need to integrate into the environment implies a clash with the life and life of another country and can cause negative feelings as the skill of communication in this cultural system has not been developed or brought to perfection. At this stage, there is a strong sense of foreignness and a lack of a sense of “home”.
Some people may experience thoughts of worthlessness, discomfort from intercourse with the outside world because of the inability to understand people in a new country, alienation. Often this results in a conscious attempt to reduce the communication with other people, to isolate themselves, there is disappointment in the choice of the country in General in the move. The man begins to ask himself questions about the correctness of his choice.
At this point, the migrant can begin to communicate more with former compatriots, and personally and online, sometimes expressing their emerging aggression and irritation due to the inability to Express it to those people who were the cause of the anger. Communication with compatriots helps to feel for a short time in a safe environment, to relax from a foreign language, from stress due to learning a new social environment, but may cause bouts of longing for his old life.
A new country may seem immigrant is wrong, illogical, aggressive, stereotypical, and the country of departure, on the contrary, is pleasant and seems reasonable, right, safe. It feels like you’re a stranger, you will never be able to understand them, you grew up on other models, books, don’t know how they react to certain things.
At this stage, sometimes it even seems that the local people do not consciously want to communicate and more difficult life (sometimes this makes sense — many intuitively feel the hostile attitude of the immigrant and say the same thing).
At this stage it may be reluctance to learn a new language and use it in everyday life, the frustration and anger that all have to learn it — so the person is trying to protect itself because it protects itself from feelings of failure and fear that will laugh at you, for example, when communication does not work, or made mistakes in speech, hear the accent and you constantly ask again.
Often this can be due to the fact that the person does not accept a new life, afraid of communication with the local population, attributing to him the hostile quality — alienation, arrogance, secrecy. The lack of language skills acts as a protective barrier — I don’t understand, so I must hurt you I can’t.
Sometimes in this situation a person can see themselves as open, friendly, sometimes with sincere bewilderment why the people around do not try to communicate with him. If the situation changes and the person begins to notice a traits of hostility towards the local population, and from them openness and friendliness, this can cause aggression, attempts of self-affirmation at their expense, defensive behavior, not to admit their mistakes, because at this stage it is particularly difficult.
The issue of aggression and irritation of the immigrants is in itself a big topic to explore. The adaptation process requires a serious revision of views on life, changes people from the inside as a person. Many immigrants in the first months may react very sensitively to the change of role models — in Russia we were all someone, but in a new country all have to start from the beginning. Learning a new inevitably accompanied by mistakes in practice, but for some people, especially prone to perfectionism, this situation can cause frustration and anger.
Other immigrants trying to cope with growing shaft of suppressed emotions on the contrary say only very positive things in my life, sometimes exaggerating, not wanting to admit to themselves the problems.
In the process of adapting immigrants are often faced with a sense of loss of role — now everything will have to start over with a clean slate, some people may experience a feeling of inferiority. For many this is the stage that takes the longest time compared to all the others, because if the new role is not, many are beginning to reconsider its attitude to move or locked in denial.
Especially long and difficult it can be for people who turn in Russian-speaking environment — interact closely with other migrants, read Russian Internet, Russian books and watching Russian television, deliberately cutting communication with the local population to have the opportunity to return to the comfort zone, closer to the nation, to relieve the pressure. It helps to quickly boost your self-esteem and relax from the stress, but seriously slows down the process of adaptation, which is impossible without studying the life of the local population.
In the worst time of this stage it can be experienced as a period of strong crisis and to suggest serious problems with a realistic perception of the world. The surrounding people may seem hostile, immigrant feels a strong sense of loneliness, of rejection by that world.
He experiences doubts about self-worth, a strong dissatisfaction with oneself and the surrounding world, completely lost sense of their role in the new country. A natural reaction to a situation becomes aggression, denial, irritation. Homesickness can be unbearable, and many are thinking about returning, just to not miss you so much.
This condition is really serious and dangerous, it can drive people to rash acts, even suicide, is so difficult it can be experienced.
At this stage there are often psychosomatic disorders, depression, various neurological problems. Can occur disease without apparent reason, changing the sleep mode, sometimes it seems that no strength even to get out of bed. Increases aggression against not only the local population but also to the immediate environment, family, this deceptively allows you to protect your self-esteem in the short term, to increase self-esteem.
Often being in serious tension because of the attempts to adapt, the immigrant may feel a sense of anger and severe irritation to the local customs and people, their behavior, he denies the culture of the new country, feel resentment because of cultural differences.
At this stage there is a burning and irresistible desire to return to familiar surroundings and people who could not stand the strain, back in the old country. Many people forget why they left home, the situation seems an island of calm and comfort, a place where you can finally relax, unwind and be yourself.
In the next stage of adaptation, stage adaptation, slowly and gradually begin to resolve the problems, there are the first close friends among the local population, relationships with colleagues improve. Personal challenges no longer cause such difficulties, there is an opportunity to try something new and not just a morbid desire to stay only for the familiar and habitual.
Someone is manifested in a sense of humor — have the strength to make fun of themselves, laugh at the situation, given that previously, it caused pain and negative feelings. Others gain the ability to start conversations with strangers without fear, to be in the city events, one night out on the town, if it was carried out only in case of emergency.
The emigrant is gradually finding new possibilities for realization of the world around no longer seems so hopeless and confusing. The new country gradually begins to seem more understandable and accessible, the country of departure and compatriots are moving away, you can feel safe without a connection to the homeland.
Someone in this stage is able to help others, for example, new immigrants. It seems that already have the power to comfort and to support not only themselves but also others.
At last, the fourth stage of adaptation, phase of biculturalism, the migrant is already fully adapted to the world, it is easy to interact with people, situations no longer cause discomfort. The person feels that the new country he likes, but he can critically assess its positive and negative sides, comparing the country of departure, the situation is completely stable, negative emotions do not appear or appear very rarely.
The immigrant is able to assess a new country and the local population as other, different, not bad or good, despite the fact that earlier they could have affixed the labels, sometimes negative, for ease of understanding and determining their own role. Even if there is some misunderstanding when communicating with people in a new country, it no longer causes fear and irritation, it is possible even to laugh.
The identity of the man is enriched, it becomes stronger and stronger emotionally, able to quickly navigate in stressful situations.In fact, people have absorbed the two cultures, thus enhancing their self-esteem, he develops the strength to move on and do more.
The described scheme can be relevant for many people, but not always in this form — many can skip over certain stages or stay at one and not finish the process of adaptation in General. For some it may take a couple of months, while others several years. The choice of development path based on individual personality factors as specific people, as well as on the peculiarities of the country in which moved such people and cultural distance.
Some researchers allocate a separate stage of the pretreatment. We are talking about the period when the emigrants prior to departure studying the society, culture and history of a new country, learn the language to the time of relocation, thus beginning its process of adaptation long before crossed the borders of the new country.