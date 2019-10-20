The strike at Lufthansa: hundreds of flights to cancel
Due to the strike of flight attendants of the four “daughters” Lufthansa can be canceled hundreds of flights in Frankfurt-on-main, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart, Berlin and Hamburg.
Thus, participation in a strike the workers are taking four subsidiaries aviakontserna — Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline and SubExpress, reports Deutsche Welle.
Warning strike of flight attendants Union Ufo, which was announced on 18 October and which was planned only on October 20 from 5:00 to 11:00, but was extended until midnight Sunday.
Lufthansa has unexpectedly expressed readiness to raise flight attendants wages by 2 instead of 1.8%, as demanded by the Union.
However, immediately after that, the Ufo launched a new tariff requirement that the Lufthansa immediately rejected.
Ufo and Lufthansa are already nearly a year in a state of deep conflict. After misunderstandings in the leadership of the Ufo group no longer recognizes the Board of the trade Union as the legitimate representative of the flight attendants and attempts through the courts to deprive him of the right to maintain tariff disputes.
Lufthansa considers strikes Ufo, illegal and threatens their parties consequences under labour law.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, three years ago Lufthansa pilots also staged a massive strike. Then the strike led to the cancellation of a total of over 1,800 flights, causing affected about 215 thousand passengers.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter