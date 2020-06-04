The striker of real Madrid agreed on a transfer to AC Milan
June 4, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Luka Jovic
Forward Madrid “real” Luka Jović agreed to transition in “Milan”, informs lebombedivlad.it.
Spanish and Italian club agreed a two-year lease of the Serbs, with its subsequent repurchase of the Milan club for 40 million euros.
Recall that the leadership of the “real” was extremely annoying the fact that in March Jovic violated the rules of quarantine and returned home to Serbia, despite the fact that was supposed to be in Spain for 14 days.
Luca moved to Madrid, the club of the “Eintracht” in the summer of 2019 for 70 million euros.
This season Jović has played 24 matches for the “Royal club” scored two goals and two assists.