The strongest hurricane in almost 30 years: Dorian may strengthen to category 5
Hurricane Dorian is amplified and is coming to Florida. Its landfall is expected Monday, September 2. Presumably, he will fall upon US in the power of a category 4 hurricane, but may increase even up to 5 categories. This writes ABC News.
Residents and tourists prepare for hurricane. It is projected that Dorian will come ashore somewhere between Melborne and Miami, but all on the East coast of Florida are urged to prepare for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating storms and more than 1 foot (0.3 m) of rain.
The US President Donald trump said that he would send Vice-President Mike Pence instead of himself to Poland to keep control of the situation with the hurricane.
“We are all ready, — said trump. And hope we get lucky. But I think this time he is moving in the same direction. All signs indicate that he will hit and will be very large”.
Dorian is currently raging in the Atlantic as a hurricane category 3 at a speed of 115 mph (185 km/h).
It may evolve to category 5, if the wind speed will exceed the 157 mph (252 km/h). This writes the New York Post.
“Given the fact that Dorian predicted to pass through very warm water of the Gulf stream, where the cooled water is quickly replaced by more warm water, then Dorian can evolve to category 5 before reaching the coast of the United States,” says senior meteorologist company AccuWeather Alex Sosnowski.
If Dorian will fall on the East coast of Florida even with the speed of 125 mph (201 km/h), it will be the strongest hurricane that struck the East coast of Florida since hurricane Andrew in 1992.
According to forecasts Dorian will come to Florida with a speed of 140 mph (225 km/h), if it collapses so fast, it will be only the ninth hurricane of such force, since 1851.
There are several predictable ways Dorian. According to one version he will come ashore between Vero beach and Fort Lauderdale, the other models predict a path through Florida, into the Gulf of Mexico, and then Panhandle.
Most models predict that Dorian will make a sharp turn to the North.
“Regardless of where a hurricane will fall upon coast, it touches a large part of Florida,” said Peter Gaynor, acting administrator of the Federal emergency management Agency (FEMA).
Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in every County because of the “uncertain projected path of the storm.”
“All residents, especially people on the East coast should be prepared for possible consequences, said DeSantis. As you increase the strength of the storm can cause serious damage to homes, businesses and buildings, therefore, all Floridians should remain vigilant. Don’t wait until it is too late to make a plan of action.”
President Donald trump on Friday approved the introduction of a state of emergency in Florida.
People on the East coast of Florida waiting in long lines to stock up on food, water and gas, and are trying to strengthen their homes.
“We encourage all Floridians to have seven days of food, medicine and water, said Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis. Is potentially a multi-day danger, the hurricane will slowly March across the state.”
“If you are in an area that will suffer from this storm, you have to assume that you will stay without electricity, he said. — If you are in an area that flooded during hurricane Irma [September 2017], presumably after this storm you will again see the flood. So get ready”. The biggest threat will be storm surges of ocean water are pushed ashore by hurricane winds. For the East coast of Florida is projected from one to two feet of rain (0.3-0.6 m), as well as the expected sudden flood.
“It will be evacuated — told the Governor. — If you are in an evacuation zone and you are ordered to evacuate, please do so”.
By Monday morning, September 2, the speed of the hurricane will be close to 140 mph (225 km/h) — category 4 hurricane.
Storm surge in the Bahamas can reach 15 feet (4.5 m), and many Islands have already started evacuating.
“Let me be very clear, those who refuse to evacuate, putting yourself in great danger from this very powerful and potentially life-threatening hurricane, said on Friday the Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert of Minis. — Don’t be stupid and try to survive through the hurricane.”
In Jacksonville, where residents sweep the shelves of all goods in anticipation of the hurricane, the mayor, lenny Curry said that the evacuation will be announced, depending on which direction will move the hurricane.