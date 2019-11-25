The strongest prayer of the mother of the son
The ability of every mother to protect her child!
Prayer for son mother
Dear Lord God, I come to Thee in the name of Thy Son Jesus Christ, and I ask You for a son (name).
Heal his wounds, anoint Their precious oil, and give to the heart my son (name) Your Divine peace and Your love to his heart is not hardened.
Keep it in your hand and drive along the roads of life, teaching and instructing how to behave in difficult situations.
Give me Your divine wisdom and fill the heart with love to the perishing world save from any destructive ulcers, anoint him with Your precious blood.
I believe with all my heart that You are always there and help to overcome difficulties. Thank you, father, for Your love and mercy. Amen.
Strong a mother’s prayer for her son
My Lord, I come to you with a humble prayer for my son (name). Protect him from harm and evil thoughts at him.
Be a protection for him on the roads of life lead him the right ways, whether he, God, guide. Give him strength to overcome difficulties.
I know our heavenly Father that You hear my prayer. You fortress and our shield, You are our Father in heaven.
Glory and praise to thee, o Lord! In the name of Jesus Christ. Amen.
