THE STRONGEST SIGN OF THE ZODIAC
The most powerful among the zodiac signs is Scorpio.
His power of spirit, strong character, great energy and a great will rarely leave anyone indifferent. No wonder among the representatives of this sign so many influential and famous personalities.
The power and the powerful emotional charge of Scorpions are largely determined by the planet Pluto, under the auspices of which they reside. It makes the representatives of this zodiac sign is so powerful against good and evil. Scorpions despise weakness in themselves and in their surrounding people.
Whatever they did, they did this with all passion and dedication, sparing neither himself nor others. That is why the representatives of this sign so many workaholics who often occupy senior positions, because the Scorpions turns out to be very well managed. They don’t do anything halfway, achieving great success. They have to be top in everything and always, dominating and impressing others. But the most important is their great endurance of spirit in the most extreme situations. Scorpions never lose your head and not hysterical. Their strong character and the power of the spirit manifested in everything – from personal relationships to career.
The internal energy of the Scorpion attracts other members characters. They can love or not love, but indifferent to Scorpio people are very few. Only Scorpions can so long and hard look in the eye, checking a person’s strength and deciding for yourself the nature of your future relationship.
Scorpions believe great lovers, because of this passion they are also given fully. As well as good friends who do not betray their comrades, remember the good and paid in the same coin. And at the same time they are the most dangerous enemies and rivals, who remember all the wrongs inflicted and insults. The hostility towards them may lead to merciless revenge, and every taunt made against them, able to drown in their cynical sarcasm and subtle humor.