The strongest Ukrainian biathlete commented on the disqualification of the Russian biathlon
June 27, 2019 | Sport
Dmitry Pidruchny
Ukrainian biathlete Dmitry Pidruchny commented on the four-year suspension for doping their Russian colleagues Alexander Pechenkina and Alexander Chernyshov.
According to him, everyone gets what they deserve.
Note, because of the disqualification of the Russians Pidruchny became the champion of Europe-2015 in the relay and the winner of the 2013 Universiade in the mixed relay.
“Now not just the medalist and European champion and Universiade. Even if it is late. Sooner or later everyone gets what they in truth deserved”, – quotes the statement of the world champion 2019 in pursuit of “Sport-Express”.