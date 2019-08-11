The struggle against racism: the white-skinned dark-skinned couple had triplets — father was speechless and did not hold back tears
American spouses of Aaron and Rachel Halbert for a long time it was not possible to have a baby. Because my beloved decided to adopt children. Pair never judge people by their appearance and national differences. Color of skin, hair, eyes — it doesn’t matter. Thanks to this couple without a doubt was able to adopt two black kids.
Despite their care and love to kids around condemned spouses and rudely they were treated. However, this did not impact on the worldview of Aaron and Rachel.
Young realized that doing a great job with the kids, and decided to improve my family of another brother or sister for their children. Then they became aware of IVF. Rachel without hesitation agreed to the procedure and she implanted 2 embryos. By the way, the embryos were frozen for 15 years. They were picked up so that was outwardly similar to the older children.
But, at the next scheduled inspection it turned out that Rachel’s triplets. Some embryo split in two. Due to this twist of fate wife are expecting triplets.
Now couple Aaron and Rachel’s parents. The couple has 5 children.
In the United States family Gelber called fighters against racism.