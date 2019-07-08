The student opened a bottle using a blow “rabonas”

| July 8, 2019 | News | No Comments

Школьник открыл бутылку, применив удар «рабоной»

Need to open a bottle with the impact.

Network severoceska unusual challenge, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to footballhd

The player Academy “Chertanovo” Ivan Zhuravlev original way opened the bottle in the popular challenge.

11-year-old pupil “Chertanovo” did it blow “rabonas”.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.