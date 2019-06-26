The student went to prom in the image of the girl and was elected “prom Queen” (photo, video)
15-year-old schoolboy from the British city of Derby Xavier Parkins came prom in the image of the girl in the pink dress (the design of which he developed himself with the help of a dressmaker), in high heels and a cast of make-up. As writes the edition of Metro, fees in the occasion it took him more than six hours. Parkins made a splash among fellow students. And he was chosen “Queen of the ball”, although he is not even hoped for.
45-year-old mother of a teenager Charny says he’s proud of the attitude and courage of a son. According to her, the boy friends gave him great moral support. Some were disgruntled, but the positive reaction was more.
Xavier says that usually was dressed in the only girl in the house, and the General public were previously issued in this form only for charity performances, the purpose of which was to raise money for a cancer boy.
At prom he came to the bus with their friends. “At first it was scary. But when I walked in, everybody said, “You look so good,” he told Xavier. He also admitted that one of the teachers didn’t recognize it.
Xavier’s mother
Xavier (left) with his brothers
