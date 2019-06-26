The students decided on their own to help “victims” of the new program OSAP (PHOTO)

Dissatisfied with the reduction in student aid in the province, a group of students of Queen’s University decided to use their own money to help students of the University.

Earlier this year, the provincial government introduced significant changes to the programme of assistance to the students of Ontario (OSAP), resulting in reduced funding for most students, and it’s mostly to be obtained through lending rather than grants.

Ben Dinsdale, student at Queens is now the fourth year, said that many students on campus are worried about the situation.

“The students were incredibly frustrated and angry when these changes were announced,” he said on radio CBC All In A Day.

The Ministry of education, colleges and universities of Ontario has declared that the budget of the previous liberal government in relation to OSAP was designed without taking into account the long-term prospects, and he was restructured to support students who are in most need.

Dinsdale said that he pays for his education by working summers and getting help from his family, and would like to help other students.

The provincial government has also reduced training costs by 10%, and Dinsdale said that one of his friends proposed to use this difference in cost, to help other students.

They decided to organize a group of “students for Students” and plan to donate funds for the establishment of scholarships for those who need them.

Dinsdale said that for him, this difference will amount from $ 600 to $ 700, and he wants to share it with students who need support.

He said that about half of the students of Queens do not rely on a program of assistance to students, and even if they made a part of this difference, in the end could get quite a large Fund.

“It can have a huge impact on the financial situation of students who need this support.”

He said he understands that many students will say that they need the money themselves, but still there is a hope that people will want to help.

“We very much hope that by giving impetus to this movement, we will be able to help these students.”

Otherwise, according to him, some consider the possibility of transferring to universities closer to home, or refraining from further training.