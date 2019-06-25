The study covering the “Union” dummy Ripley and the forgotten towel: outcome of the 58th expedition to the ISS
PHOTO : NASA
In Kazakhstan, landed, landing capsule of the spaceship Soyuz with an international crew of the ISS. Landing was watched by the experts in the Moscow mission control Center. On the outcome of a space mission – in the material correspondent of “MIR 24” Roman Biryukov.
For a record six hours the crew of the 58th expedition reached the ISS. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and the American Anne McClain had to spend more than 60 experiments, including to print on a 3D printer biological tissue. The results of this research in space today will help to cure people on Earth tomorrow. However, the main task of the crew was the study of the punched skin of the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-9”. For the first time, the astronauts conducted an investigative experiment in outer space.
For six months in orbit will occur contingency – break device for the search of antimatter, the temperature in the U.S. will jump compartment, the power supply for a few hours lost. But all this stuff of cosmic life. The crew of the 58th expedition was a witness of several historical events. In March, the ISS docked with the ship Crew Dragon with a dummy Ripley on Board – a prototype for future manned spacecraft NASA. By the end of the year, the us space Agency plans to send thus to the ISS for its astronauts.
“Behind my back mannequin Ripley and the little toy – Land. I congratulate all that the launcher and docking was successful. This is an important step in space exploration,” said American astronaut Anne McClain.
In addition, in April, the astronauts delivered the goods of the earth for 3.5 hours – so fast cargo ships didn’t get to the station. 58th expedition was greeted on Board of the ISS the new year, however, the gifts did not reach. They were supposed to deliver the rocket MS-10 back in October 2018. But then the accident happened, and the entire flight program had additionally comply with Oleg Kononenko. To cope with the load, Russian cosmonaut did not forget to congratulate all women on March 8.
And Oleg Kononenko, along with Alexei Ovchinin made a spacewalk. They installed the new rails between modules, and assembled experimental equipment for the plating, and at the same time decided to grab a towel that was hung outside for almost 10 years. They rubbed the dirty spacesuits.
Add that astronaut David Saint-Jacques has established a record of Canada’s continuous stay in space. In total he stayed in orbit 204 days.