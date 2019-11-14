The study found a link between low incomes and the reluctance to obtain canadian citizenship (PHOTOS)

A new study by Statistics Canada showed that in recent years, fewer immigrants in Canada become citizens, especially those who have lower incomes.

The study, published today, showed that between 1996 and 2016 years the tendency of new immigrants to become citizens has declined in all groups (with any income).

But among those who have lived in Canada for five to nine years and whose income was less than $10,000, the trend fell by 23.5 percentage points.

This trend declined the most between 2011 and 2016, a period when the Conservative government of the time introduced serious changes in the process of obtaining citizenship, including a massive increase in charges.

The study is not voiced reasons for such a reduction, and Management believes that tie it to any one change in policy impossible.

At the recent Federal election, the liberals promised that if elected they would cancel the fee for citizenship in the amount of $630, arguing that citizenship is a public service and not something for which people have to pay.