The study of languages and the art of dialogue: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (August 14-16)
What: Monetization revenue in YouTube
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Daily viewed worldwide five billion videos on YouTube. On average, one session users spend on the social network about 40 minutes. If you have already mastered YouTube, and now want to learn how to increase your income, this course is for you.
From the lessons of the course, you will learn how to analyze the income data in YouTube Analytics and downloadable reports. This will help you to monetize content more effectively.
Cost: free
What: Mental health during a pandemic
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: for the First time in human history we are faced with a situation of total quarantine in all countries of the world. Wherever we were, wherever we lived, our family and friends, despite the boundaries and limitations we have all become hostages of the new conditions of existence. The coronavirus has affected all, without exception, and proved before such challenges, we must unite even while maintaining social distance.
This course:
- will help you understand and understand their own psychological condition;
- explain what caused your reaction;
- provide clear and simple advice to support themselves and will tell you how to support families;
- will tell you how to make a life in conditions of isolation, convenient in and out of quarantine, preserving and strengthening the family.
Successfully solve all the tasks of the course and will receive a certificate of completion signed by the teacher. The training is free and is carried out in Russian.
Cost: free
What: Learning languages with Duolingo
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you think learning languages is exhausting, requiring too much effort and patience, then we have good news. On the website Duolingo you can learn languages in a fun and joyful way.
Earn points for correct answers, solve problems in time, increase your level. Again you are mistaken if you think that this format of training does not make sense: studies have shown that 34 hours on Duolingo is equivalent to a semester of language study at University.
Select the language that wish to learn, whether English, Spanish, French or German, and proceed to the free lessons.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Tretyakov gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Tretyakov gallery in Moscow is a vast Museum complex, where masterpieces of Russian art of XI — beginning of XX century and also hosts temporary exhibitions, educational and cultural programs. Now the gallery is closed to visitors. However, you can take a virtual tour of current exhibitions online.
Also on the gallery’s website contains a vast archive of past exhibitions and special projects. This section is for those who for various reasons cannot leave the house, but wants to join the wonderful art that contains text, audio and video materials, as well as reproductions.
The online tour can be made at any time.
Cost: free
What:the Online library of Ebooks for all
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Ebooks for all is a large free library with easy navigation. Here are all the books sorted by genre; the site also offers a convenient search allows to find any work. In addition to fiction, the library presents books on medicine, law, economy, etc.
All presents on this resource works can be read for free. Most of the books available for download.
Cost: free
What: Help with creating a resume
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This lesson will focus on the creation of summary and rules of its registration.
You will receive 22 advice from experienced HR specialist, making your CV will be interesting for employers. Your chances of finding a job increase significantly.
Learn how to do it, you can on this website.
Cost: free
What: the Art of dialogue
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is a unique opportunity for students to take another look at the dialogue to see it as a means of resolving misunderstandings that arise because of differences in vision, attitudes, positions. Usually these differences cause negative emotions and feelings, the cessation of projects of reform, rising social tensions, and the like. At the same time, the differences are a resource for development, especially when we cease to fear and begin to work, to use dialogue not just to socialize, but as a method, a tool that helps to understand others.
With the help of this course you will acquire basic knowledge about the dialogue. It will be interesting and useful for anyone who wants to improve their skills of conducting group discussions or for whom it is important to increase the effectiveness of their active public and political activities. Also course materials will be useful to all who are tired of the disputes, empty debates and discussions and is committed to real change in interaction with others.
Cost: free
What: Theatre-Museum of Salvador Dali
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Theatre-Museum of Salvador Dalí in Figueres is one of the most famous museums, dedicated exclusively to the life and work of the famous artist. The Museum is considered the last great work of Salvador Dali: everything in it was conceived and designed by the artist himself.
The Museum occupies the second place in Spain’s popularity among tourists, second only to the Prado Museum in Madrid. The official opening took place on 28 October 1974.
Virtual tour here.
Cost: free
What: Harvard course: “basics of programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Before you — the legendary Harvard course “CS50. Programming fundamentals” in Russian! It will be interesting to anyone who decided to become “pros”. This course can be recommended and able pupils and those who have already sold themselves in another profession, but now thinking to change it.
The course is very informative, but served so engrossing lectures look like your favorite TV series. During training you will learn the basics of programming and basic concepts of computer science.
Cost: free
What: English Lessons from BBC
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Lessons from the BBC – this is your chance to improve your English from the comfort of home. You will learn grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation and much more. If difficult, you can always turn the captions on.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
bookmark