The study revealed a high level of discrimination when applying for work in Canada (PHOTO)

Canadian visible minorities often face discrimination when applying for work than their American counterparts, according to a new study involving nine countries, which revealed that Canada is one of the top lines in terms of prejudice when applying for work.

But the researchers in the conclusions declare that, theoretically, one way of solving the problem may be the requirement for employers to request further information from applicants.

In a study published in the journal Sociological Science this week, a sociologist at northwestern University Lincoln Quillian (Lincoln Quillian) and his colleagues analyzed the results of 97 “field experiments” in the employment in which fake candidates appealed to the employers and was carried out to assess how they are treated in the interview process when applying for a job.

In General, the researchers studied more than 200000 applications for the job and broke the results by race to see whether the candidates from the minority who have the qualification similar to white applicants, the same callback.

In the Monday document, the researchers concluded that the results “show almost universal discrimination against groups for racial and ethnic minorities”, but there is a noticeable difference between the results in the nine countries surveyed.

It was found that France and Sweden have the highest likelihood of discrimination. Job of visible minority groups in France to 43% more likely to suffer discrimination than a similar applicant in the United States. In Sweden they’re 30% more likely to face prejudice when applying for work.

Canada and the UK took third place, with the minority here on 11% more often face discrimination when applying for work.

It was found that all people of African, Asian and middle Eastern origin were subject to the same discrimination level.

“For white immigrants, on the contrary, discrimination is lower and often not statistically significant, the study says, and adds that “there is no evidence of “reverse” discrimination against white, native-born” in hiring.

Quillian indicates that “certain laws and institutional practices”, trying to explain why some countries have much higher levels of discrimination. For example, U.S. laws about racial bias in the workplace may have contributed to their relatively positive result.

“No other countries do not require monitoring of racial and ethnic composition of staff as required in respect of large employers in the United States, – reads the statement of Quillian. For example, large employers in the U.S. are required to report race and ethnicity of employees of different ranks in the Commission for equal opportunities in employment”.

Meanwhile, in France, where discrimination is most prevalent, employers are not allowed to ask about race of the applicants.

“The French do not consider race or ethnicity officially, which makes the definition of racial and ethnic inequality in France is very limited and makes it difficult to monitor the recruitment or promotion from a discriminatory point of view”, – said Quillian.

And Quillian suggests that one solution to the problem can be imitation as hiring in Germany, the country with the lowest level of discrimination. There, the applicant generally must provide a very detailed job applications, which often include the course grades of high school.

The idea is that a detailed picture of the candidate leaves the recruitment specialists less space to “fill the gaps” with your own perceptions about that person, which may include and racial prejudice.

“We suspect that this is why we found low levels of discrimination in Germany: the presence of large amounts of information during the first call reduces the tendency to consider applicants from minorities as less qualified or good enough,” said Quillian.