The stylist changed the woman forever: look younger years on ten!

July 13, 2019

Стилист изменил женщину до неузнаваемости: помолодела лет на десять!

Christopher Hopkins is a renowned stylist who, with a special fondness for young women, genuinely wanting to help them change for the better.

Experience Mary

Today we tell about one of his clients, American named Mary. This woman does not change the image for more than twenty years, and it was a huge mistake!

Old hairstyle looked to a woman is getting worse and worse — the hair thinning and saddles didn’t help even coloration.

Realizing that her hair was not beautiful, Mary turned to the stylist, describing the desire to give your hair a natural, trim the ends and even shorten the length, if necessary.

Hopkins did a good job: change hair and even made Mary a beautiful smoky makeup.

Now the woman looks amazing!

She looked younger now, and looks very stylish.

Now Mary must learn to do proper styling, but for women this is not a difficulty.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.