The stylist did not listen to the girl and still cut her hair: that’s what came out of it
Many women have a desire to radically change his image. For this, they are turning to the stylist, because the master can from Cinderella to make beauty. However, the important role played by what the girl’s type of hair.
The heroine of our story had long hair, which she wasn’t going to lose. But risky stylist decided to try to completely transform the girl.
To cut you?
Rapunzel story today called Elise — she is the mother of 9-month-old baby Girl has warned that not going to do a short haircut, but her request didn’t stop the wizard who decided that he knows better.
What happened?
The work of Christopher Hopkins has been outstanding. The result was flawless. Even pessimistic mood girl admitted that just didn’t know what hairstyle she would fit and was afraid to try new things.
The stylist was very sorry to cut off her hair, because they were very good and quite long.
Now she feels freer and more confident. She is glad that now you do not have to constantly monitor sticks do hair, and her baby will not pull it.
New image went fine, Eliza. New hairstyle and makeup completely transformed character. Thanks to the efforts of Christopher, the girl’s hair acquired the correct form, and ceased to spread around. The girl is grateful to the master because he did not listen to her. After all, he thereby changed her life for the better.