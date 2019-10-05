The Subaru Impreza has been updated and become smarter
The Japanese model was given a modern option.
Company Subaru has updated the Impreza, and presented the model at a special exhibition in the USA. Under the hood of the car mounted 2.0-litre engine producing 154 horsepower and 196 Nm of torque, which is a couple of 5-speed manual transmission or CVT and AWD system.
Exterior Subaru Impreza received other front bumper and grille and new wheel design, the graphics of the rear lights and a different body color. Also new is a more rich equipment, including increased set of electronic assistants security, which included a system of monitoring of blind zones, reminding about the presence of children or animals in the back seat, and more.
The cost of upgraded Subaru Impreza on the us market starts with a mark of 18 is $ 695.