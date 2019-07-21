The success of “Avatar” fell: “the Avengers” is declared as the highest grossing film in history
Sunday, July 21, the Walt Disney company has announced that the movie “the Avengers: Completion” (Avengers: Endgame) have grossed 2 billion 789 million dollars and was thus the highest grossing in history. The record set by “avatar” by James Cameron in 2009-2010, PAL. Box office “Avatar” was recorded at the level of 2 billion 788 million dollars.
As already reported “FACTS”, “the Avengers: the End” was released in April 2019. He is the 22nd picture that is included in the so-called Marvel Cinematic universe. It brings together films made based on the popular Marvel comics superhero. These paintings attracted a total of 22.4 billion dollars in world hire.
The Marvel universe began with the premiere of the film “Iron man” in may 2008. And the last today the film is included in this cycle is “spider-Man: Far from home” in which the main role performed by Tom Holland. The young actor also played spider-Man in the movie-the champion of “the Avengers: Complete”.
Walt Disney congratulated the crew of a picture with outstanding success. Shot film Directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Starring Robert Downey Jr. (Tony stark — Iron man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers — Captain America), mark Ruffalo (Bruce banner — the Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff — Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott lang — ant-Man), brie Larson (Carol Danvers — Captain marvel), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Tom Holland (Peter Parker — Spiderman).
The Walt Disney Studio has announced that in the near future the car will be released uncut version of “the Avengers”. In it I included the scenes cut during installation. This marketing move should add to the collection of film a couple of tens of millions of dollars.
Recall that Walt Disney now owns the rights and “Avatar.” The company acquired the Studio 21st Century Fox over 71 billion dollars. Dates already announced the release of four new pieces of “Avatar”.
