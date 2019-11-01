The sudden appearance of the old Amal Clooney has reignited rumors about problems in her marriage
On the days the paparazzi managed to shoot the wife of George Clooney as she headed to a business meeting in new York. And while Amal looked, as usual, very fashionable and stylish, it kind of upset fans Mrs Clooney. For your business meeting 41-year-old Amal dressed in one of the most fashionable colours of this autumn — “color of rust”. Moreover, in accordance with the trend, she joined in his ensemble light blouse with short sleeves with a skirt-MIDI. This outfit it complements the graceful shoes on a high heel and bag the same colour as her blouse.
However, when photos of Mrs. Clooney appeared online, her fans drew attention not so much on clothes Amal, how much of how sad and tired she looked. Under the eyes of Amal saw the dark circles and bags, and the corners of the mouth — is clearly emerging wrinkles. And this despite the fact that usually the wife of George looks, at least in public, almost flawlessly…
While detractors Amal already found the explanation unimportant of her mind. After all, the last time there have been persistent rumors that her marriage with George, things are not too brilliant. Even during the celebration in the restaurant of the five-year anniversary of her marriage to George, she was able to hide his bad mood. When the couple Clooney came out of the restaurant, everyone noticed shining in the eyes of Amal tears.
What was the cause of the complications of relations Mrs. Clooney with her husband? According to one of Amal’s friends who shared information with the publication the National Enquirer, it’s all about the work of the spouse of the actor. After all, her specialty in international law and human rights than she had made considerable enemies, including terrorists. And even Clooney was this year forced to admit in an interview that this creates a very real threat to his entire family, including children George and Amal — twins Ella and Alexander. And this actor is not completely happy. In this connection, he directly hinted to the wife that would be good for her to reduce the volume of its work and to consider how to make it safer. That Amal was perceived as an attack on their rights of working women. This started them arguing…