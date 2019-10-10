The sum named for the interview with a sick car crash
The employee of the Moscow hospitals, which previously addressed to the editor of one of the Russian sites with the offer to take the “last” interview with sick actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, announced the amount of the fee.
“1.5 BTC. This is slightly more than $ 12,000. I think this is an acceptable price for the material”, — quotes its requirements Teleprogramma.pro.
As we wrote earlier, the man, whose name was not reported, suggests that journalists have compiled a list of questions, he asks them actress and record everything on video.
Recall that a few days ago, the car crash was transported to the center for seriously ill people. According to rumors, where the actress is undergoing rehabilitation, and her family all the time are next, not leaving Anastasia for a minute.
It is also known that the car crash paralysis, she is unable to walk independently.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter