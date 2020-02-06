The sun reduces the activity of: the Earth is waiting for the 30-year-old ‘mini ice age’
Earth prepares to solar minimum: a period of rest, in which the Sun emits less energy or heat than usual. Scientists warn that the inaction of the Sun the Earth is likely to witness a “mini ice age” which can bring extreme cold and winter storms during the next 30 years. This writes Mashable India.
According to NASA, the Sun will reach its lowest activity for the last 200 years in 2020. As soon as it goes into a natural hibernation phase on Earth would be extremely cold temperatures that will cause food shortages all over the planet. The average temperature could fall by one degree Celsius over a period of about 12 months. It may not sound much, but the fall to a degree significantly affect average global temperatures.
Solar minimums are part of the natural life cycle of the Sun and occur every 11 years. However, at least 2020 will be a special case. This is because it marks the beginning of a rare event, known as the Grand solar minimum, when the energy emitted by the Sun falls even more than usual. This happens only once in 400 years.
According to experts at Northumbria University Valentina Zharkova, ice ages and humid summers can take up to 2053 year, when solar activity will increase again. She said that the beginning of a Large solar minimum is already evident in Canada and Iceland: “Maybe we get severe frosts, as is happening now in Canada, where the temperature drops to -50 degree Celsius”.
The last great solar minimum, according to the report, was the Maunder minimum which lasted from 1645 to 1715. In the brutal cold of the decade, from time to time freeze the channels of the Thames and Amsterdam that today is quite unusual. This cooling was probably caused by a number of factors, including massive volcanic eruptions. Scientists expect a shift in global temperatures caused by human activity, such as increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
