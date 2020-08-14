The super Cup of Ukraine mizh “Santarem” and “Dynamo” can go s headache
The Super Cup Of Ukraine
The super Cup of Ukraine 2020 rock “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” Mauger vabalas s ubawarete, powders telegram-channel “Scorer”.
Have kabinetah vdbase gwav discus s tsogo drive power.
For WSM medicnie protocols that wymogami to rosena gledaju for the match (which budesa at the NSC “Olympiska”) smoge of poterpite of about 10 thousand gledaju.
TSE bude Sotho poltica rsena, Oskolki zbran money for the tickets not to permit pokriti bitrate organization for otrimannya netprotocol.
Thus the date of the match zaleite from the Yak far “Shakhtar” in the dyida Ls Vropy.
Poperedni the date of the holding of the super Cup of Ukraine – 25 August.
Nagado, naprint the season pid hour match the play-off for LGU Wrapi gladac m Buli dousen on stadon.