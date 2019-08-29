The supercomputer was named the winner of the current Champions League and Shakhtar’s chances to qualify from the group
August 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
On the eve of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League British channel BT Sport with the help of a Supercomputer determined the script of the upcoming football season.
In this case, the computer had uploaded the data collected by Google Cloud, Opta and Squawka.
In the end, the winner of the Champions League-2019/20, according to the statistics, will be “real”, which in the final match beat “Bavaria” – judging by the scoreline 3:2 – we are waiting for the Thriller.
With regard to the only representative of Ukraine in the tournament, Shakhtar will play, but in the 1/8 finals will lose, “Paris Saint-Germain.”
The account set in the two matches.