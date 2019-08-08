The “Supernatural” will not spin-offs and sequels
A few weeks ago, started shooting the 15th of the final season of the cult fantasy series about the adventures of the Winchester brothers of “Supernatural.” The filmmakers don’t reveal the ending, but argue that about any spin-offs and sequels are not talking.
In September 2005 he went on television screens the first episode of “Supernatural,” in which Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles played Dean and Sam Winchester. Recently started shooting the final season, the premiere of which is scheduled for 10 October this year and end in the spring of 2020. At this time, the ending for the viewers remains unknown, but the actors and producers are familiar with it, but it does not have the right to disclose the information.
Robert singer, Executive producer of “Supernatural,” said that the final approved by the show’s Creator Eric Kripke who have long left the project, but watching his progress. On this basis some suggest that the ending can remain “open”, that is implying a sequel. At a press-conference of the Association of telecritics was announced that spin-offs or “pick-UPS” in the future will not be exact.