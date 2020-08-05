The Supervisory Board has appointed the Chairman of the Board of Ukrnafta: details
The Supervisory Board “Ukrnafta” was appointed Chairman of the company Oleg guez. About it reported in a press-service of the company.
“Ukrnafta announces the appointment of Oleg Geza for the position of Chairman of the Board since July 31, 2020. The appointment was made in accordance with the decisions of the Supervisory Board of the company”, — stated in the message.
Oleg GEZ joined Ukrnafta in 2016, first as Director of the Department of planning and monitoring the effectiveness of, and from October 2017, the Executive Vice President for sales, who also sits on the Board of the company. From may 1, 2019 to temporarily fulfilled duties of the Chairman of the Board, noted in a press-service.
The new head of Ukrnafta has over 15 years experience in the oil industry.
Photo Chairwoman of the management Board of Ukrnafta Oleg GEZ :
“He specialized mainly in the development of business segment Downstream, refining and sale of petroleum products, operating efficiency sales, management and transformation of retail business, management agreements, mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas sector. Prior to joining “Ukrnafta” Mr GEZ more than 10 years of his career dedicated to TNK-BP, where he held senior positions in the areas of strategic planning, asset management and sales in the B2B sector. In 2015-2016, he worked as the Deputy General Director for Economics of the company VDS in Belarus”, — told in Ukrnafta.
GEZ called the main tasks that need to be addressed in the coming 6-12 months, primarily the decision of the historical question of the tax debt, the problems in the system of oil auctions, and also the overcoming of the crisis phenomena — first of all, the effects of quarantine and the fall in world prices and demand for oil.
In addition, one of the priorities is to stabilize the production and operating activities of the company.
As reported, the total debt of Ukrnafta reached, according to media reports, 16.4 billion UAH.
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” owns 50%+1 share in Ukrnafta, the group of companies associated with the former shareholder of “Privat” Igor Kolomoisky — about 42% of the shares.
