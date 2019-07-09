The Supreme court has allowed to determine the salary of Ukrainians in the currency

The act provides for payments in Ukraine in national currency, however, does not prohibit the use of foreign currency or other calculated values.

The Supreme court of Ukraine confirmed the legality of specifying the wage per employee in foreign currency in the employment agreement, noting that disbursement of funds must be made in local currency.

Верховный суд разрешил определять зарплату украинцев в валюте

The decision was published in the Unified state register of court decisions. The court dismissed the appeal of the losing claim to his employee, to challenge the action of the employer, who has neglected to reference the employee’s salary to the equivalent amount in foreign currency specified in the employment contract.

