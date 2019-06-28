The Supreme court has banned the administration of trump to ask about citizenship during the census
The U.S. Supreme court ruled that the administration of U.S. President Donald trump has not provided a convincing explanation of the need for the inclusion of the item on nationality in the census of 2020, writes CNBC.
The court’s decision was a victory for the States who challenged the White house proposal. In the judgment of the court there is no clear decision on the issue of exclusion of this item at all, and this means that it is not clear whether this question be included in the questionnaire in future censuses.
The Constitution requires that the government conduct a census every 10 years, and the results of the survey are used to allocate billions of dollars of funding. The census is also used to determine representation in the house of electors.
Criticism of the question of citizenship argue that its introduction will lead to obtaining less accurate data, and would disproportionately harm the cities and States with large populations of immigrants, and by immigrants. The question of nationality was excluded from the questionnaire since 1950.
Discussion about adding a question was fierce, as the census may have wide-ranging implications that will last decades. According to forecasts of the Bureau of the census, if this issue will be included in the census, at least 6.5 million people can not participate in the census. The result California, Texas, Arizona, Florida, new York and Illinois face serious risk of losing the place in the House of representatives.
The administration of the trump admitted in court that the inclusion of the question of nationality can make the poll less accurate. But the Commerce Department claimed that this question will enable the government to better ensure compliance with certain provisions of the voting rights Act.
This justification has not passed the test before three Federal courts, each of which was blocked by the addition of a question. The courts in new York, Maryland, and California found that the justification offered by the Department of trade was only a pretext.
The official rationale for this question was the subject of further study in recent weeks after the emergence of new instruments that provided new evidence of the political motives behind adding the question. The documents were obtained by the control of the government group Common Cause and provided to the judges.
One of the documents revealed by the panel was unpublished study by 2015, an influential national expert on redistribution, which found that the addition of a question on citizenship can bring benefits “to the Republicans and non-Hispanic white” if the data will be used in the redistribution.
The study’s author, Thomas Hofeller, apparently, helped to draw up the draft of the letter from the Department of justice for 2017 to the Department of Commerce, which contained the justification of the Law on the rights to vote on the question of citizenship, according to the documents.
After the death of Hofeller in August, his daughter discovered the hard drives in his father’s house, and delivered them into business use.
“The Supreme court considered the explanations of the Ministry of trade as a pure pretext. Attempt to add a question at the last minute was obviously a cover to hide their true motive — to falsify redistribution,” said Cathay dryer, Director of Common Cause redistribution.
The administration of the trump denies that Hofeller played any role in the request of the Department of justice on the question of nationality.