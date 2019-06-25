The Supreme court of Austria authorized the extradition of Firtash to US
The Supreme court of Austria authorized the extradition of the Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash in the United States, said the Agency “Interfax”. The court confirmed the legality of the adopted in February of 2017 the decision of the Supreme land court of Vienna.
The presiding judge dismissed the numerous complaints on this decision as a protection Firtash, and declared in February of this year, claims to the decision of OGH of the Prosecutor General of Austria.
During the hearing Firtash refused last word. The final decision on the extradition of businessman must take the Federal Minister of justice of Austria Clemens Jabloner.
We will remind, Dmitry Firtash was arrested in Vienna on 12 March 2014 at the request of the US authorities issued in 2013. During the previous us administration of Ukrainian businessman accused that he with the help of bribes to wanted to obtain permits for extraction of titanium raw materials in India for subsequent sale of finished products. Later, the businessman was released on bail.