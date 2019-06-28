The Supreme court of Ukraine closed the case on deprivation of Mikhail Saakashvili Ukrainian citizenship (PHOTOS)

Ukraine’s Supreme court closed the case of former President of Georgia and former head of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili on deprivation of the Ukrainian nationality in 2017. This is stated in the message of the court in Facebook.

“The Supreme court, composed of judges from the Cassation administrative court accepted the refusal of Mikhail Saakashvili the claim about recognition illegal and cancellation of the presidential decree of Ukraine from 26 July 2017”, – stated in the message.

The court found that the presidential decree of may 28, 2019 in the impugned decree is amended and the provision on the loss of Saakashvili Ukrainian citizenship are excluded from it.

Saakashvili returned to Ukraine on may 29, 2019. The day before the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky returned to the ex-Governor of Odessa oblast, Ukrainian citizenship, which he was deprived by the former President in 2017. At that time Saakashvili was in the USA. The official reason for the deprivation of nationality – the concealment of data that Saakashvili was declared wanted in Georgia.

Tbilisi repeatedly sent to Kiev’s request for the extradition of Saakashvili, against which at home filed four criminal cases, two of which have been sentenced, reports TASS.

10 September 2017 Saakashvili crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border, surrounded by his supporters. This was accompanied by a confrontation with border guards and law enforcement officers. 22 September 2017 Mostyska district court of Lviv region declared Saakashvili, guilty of illegally crossing the border of Ukraine, writes “New time”.

12 Feb 2018 Saakashvili, was detained in the restaurant in the center of Kiev, was taken to the airport and sent on a plane to Poland. The interior Ministry of Ukraine explained that Saakashvili was in Ukraine illegally.

On may 22, the lawyer Saakashvili Ruslan Chernolutsky submitted to the presidential administration Zelensky a letter to Saakashvili with a request to return him to the citizenship of Ukraine.

After returning to Ukraine, Saakashvili assured that he has aspirations, “to some office or some formal position”. “It ends badly”, he explained, adding that “not going anywhere, no matter what choices”. However, he hinted that he is ready to engage in “building” a new political system.

Meanwhile, the Central electoral Commission of Ukraine refused to register candidates for deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from the party Saakashvili’s “new forces” as on party lists and in single mandate constituencies for parliamentary elections on July 21. Its decision, the CEC explained that the political Council of the party had violated its Charter, addressing issues connected with the participation in the elections, 8 may, nearly two weeks before their official announcement. In this regard, the CEC stated that the convening and holding of the extraordinary Congress of the party, and approval of the list of candidates passed with the violation.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian court overturned the CEC decision on refusal in the admission of candidates from Saakashvili’s party “new force” early elections to the Parliament and ordered the Commission to re-examine the documents and register the list, the press Secretary of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Larisa Sargan. After that, several dozen of Saakashvili’s supporters picketed the building of the Central election Commission with a demand to allow the party to participate in elections.

The CEC stated that it will continue to prove in the courts the legality of the refusal to register the party of Saakashvili.