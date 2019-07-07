The surgeon described the main symptoms of hernia
Famous surgeon Eugene Shiryaev told about the main signs of the emergence in humans of a hernia. The cases of citizens for medical aid increased during the summer season, when many work in the garden and in the garden.
The impact of excessive loads lead to a hernia, and the pain will not disappear on their own, while analgesic means only to temporarily muffle the symptoms. Among the first manifestations of the problem, the doctor identified a sign of weakness and lethargy, protrusion, sharp pain during movement or pain localized in a certain place. Other symptoms can have a relationship with the type of hernia, for example, in humans, decreased appetite, feeling of nausea, there is swelling in the navel region.
Older citizens are often found inguinal hernia. In this case, man becomes difficult to walk, in the groin area swelling appears, lifting heavy objects is painful, and even perhaps a feeling of heaviness in the abdomen. If you have these symptoms it is better not to delay treatment to the doctor.