The surgeon refuted the myth about the benefits of red wine for the heart
A daily glass of wine will not help to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, said the surgeon Vadim Popov.
Men, according to the physician, more vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases than women, because women of childbearing age hormonal balance is the factor preventing damage to the walls of the arteries.
In addition, women are more stress resistant, their emotions are more often focused on positive things — family, children. Men are more prone to stress, prone to unhealthy lifestyle and different kinds of frills.
The most common cardiovascular disease — coronary heart disease and ischemic stroke. To keep the heart healthy, you need to lead an active way of life and follow the rules of healthy eating, stressed Popov. To visit a cardiologist after 40 years it should be once a year, you should also have regular medical examinations,
— Most of us are confident enough to eat the right product, you need to drink a pill and all will be well. It does not happen. You need to change the way of life. It is also not a guarantee, but the risk decreases significantly, said the doctor.
To the popular and loved by the Russians view that a glass of red wine a day can have a positive effect on the heart, doctor is critical. This opinion is not confirmed by scientific studies conducted on large groups of patients, showed that much effect on changes in vessels, the wine does not have, he said.
Who calls cardiovascular disease the leading cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, according to the experts, in the near future the situation is unlikely to change: according to the forecast organization, in 2030 they’ll die about 23.6 million people.