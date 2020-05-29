The Surkis brothers will be able to attend the match “Shakhtar” – “Dinamo”
Ihor Surkis
Despite the medical Protocol of the Ukrainian Premier League, involving the prohibition for a category of persons over 60 years of age to be present at the stadiums during matches after the resumption of the season, the Cabinet of Ministers today at an extraordinary meeting adopted amendments to its resolution of 20 may No. 392, which allowed this category of individuals to organize and attend sporting events in Ukraine.
This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchinov on his Facebook page.
“Persons 60 years and older can be trained to judge and present sporting organizations on the territory of Ukraine”, – wrote Nemchaninov.
Note, because of this rule risked not to attend the match Shakhtar – Dynamo Kiev President Ihor Surkis, a number of senior members of the Metropolitan club, as well as two assistant head coach of “Dynamo” Alexei Mikhailichenko – Vadim Evtushenko and Mikhail Mikhailov.