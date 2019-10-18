The surprise on the check at the airport revealed that the family accidentally brought a cat
The couple had to fly from Isle of man to new York to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the spouses, when they were stopped by the airport security. It turned out that their pet cat quietly slipped into hand Luggage and the owners, suspecting nothing, took it with him.
Nick and Warri cool stopped at the airport for additional security checks. The couple was shocked to find during this check one of the three cats hidden in the Luggage, writes The Daily Mail.
At first both perplexed — what kind of contraband could hide in their carry-on Luggage and why the security officers decided to search their bag. They were asked to go to a special room and then they really got scared. It turned out that their bag was hiding a cat.
Fortunately, the pair flew to new York in time after the father of Warri, Barry, is rapidly rushed to the airport and took a domestic animal.
“We have three cats, and one of them, candy, loves to climb in bags or boxes, — says Nick. — We had little baggage, because we wanted to bring home purchases, but the cat had another idea. She must have snuck into the bag before we left for the airport, but we have not heard or felt it during a trip there.”
The couple expected that their Luggage will be routinely pass through the scanners at the airport, however, the staff noticed something unusual.
“When we got to the check, we didn’t need to open the bag — there was nothing there. We just put it on the conveyor belt. An employee of the airport security was very confused and repeatedly asked us what was in the bag. We ran out of ideas on what it could be, and my wife even asked them: “This is not a cat?”, — says Nick.
“When we were told that this is the case, we were absolutely shocked and concerned about what happens next, because I’ve never seen rules on this point — still a man. Luckily, the staff was wonderful and helped us to organize the delivery of candy home, so we were able to fly. Now watching her my wife’s father while we were enjoying our trip.”