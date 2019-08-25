The Suzuki had a budget compact MPV with three rows of seats
The Indian unit of Suzuki, introduced a six-seater compact MPV XL6. Novelty is a lavishly appointed version of microvena Ertiga, with an extensively redesigned appearance. Model added to the dimensions received perekopirovannye salon, but lost variability to the power plants.
Unit Maruti Suzuki XL6 is positioned as a premium version of the Ertiga, however, the exterior of the “six” more practical due to a plastic body kit, roof rails and protective elements in the lower part of the bumpers. One more stroke, which gives a rich performance of diode optics. For ground clearance XL6 and Ertiga are the same.
The main innovation in the cabin — separate second-row seat with a center armrest, while the Ertiga offered three seater sofa. In addition, the XL6 interior is decorated in black tones, while the Ertiga plating is only light.
The rest of the difference comes down to the nature of equipment: XL6 in the standard configuration is equipped with front airbags, electric Windows, 7 inch screen, media, climate and cruise control, engine start button and the Parktronic. For extra charge you can enjoy leather interior, rear view camera, light sensors and rain.