The Swedish athlete beat the absolute world record in the pole vault (video)
Armand Duplantis
Swedish athlete Arman Duplantis set a world record in the pole vault indoors.
At the tournament in Torun Polish the athlete was able to jump 6 meters and 17 centimeters.
It should be noted that earlier an all-time record pole vault belonged to Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie who jumped 6.16 m in 2014.
Note that the record in open stadiums belongs to the Ukrainian Sergey Bubka, the current President of the NOC of Ukraine on 31 July 1994 in competition in the Italian Sestriere jumped by 6.14 m.