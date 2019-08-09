The sweets that can be consumed for weight loss
Important is the amount of sweet, not the fact of its use.
As a rule, the rejection of sweet losing weight is considered the main item in the program of weight loss. And this is their huge mistake, says nutritionist Natalia Koshkina on his page in Instagram.
First of all, it is important to understand that getting fatter not from sweet, and from its quantity. One of the most common misconceptions that reducing weight have to completely give up sweets. But, according to experts, a complete rejection of any product will inevitably end in a breakdown.
A nutritionist has shared his list of the best sweet desserts that can be consumed losing weight:
Marmalade
Candy
Meringue
Marshmallows
Honey
Jam
Tea with sugar
Fruit
“You know why – they’re superstars? Because they have sugar, but no fat. The combination of sugar + fat is not only a calorie bomb, but also affects the brain, lifting us to them like a needle. The more you eat, the more you want”, — explained the expert.
Eat dessert at least every day in reasonable quantities, because the pleasure does not depend on the amount eaten. It depends on the duration of the product in the mouth. So eat slowly, savor, keep your mouth. Try to feel all the details of flavor, texture, aftertaste. So you will receive maximum pleasure for minimum calories.
If the soul asks for chocolate, make a choice in favor of mini-packs of 20-30 g. For vulnerable natures is simply salvation. The chocolate should be of high quality. Now you eat less, so it can afford it.