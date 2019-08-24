The sweets that you can eat even on a diet
Every person who is watching her figure and worries about the extra pounds, it is important that their diet was low calorie foods that will leave a mark on the figure.
Nutritionists say that even treats you can make dietary.
According to doctors, one of the best types of desserts is ice cream. Among its types there are low-calorie, for example, dairy ice cream, frozen fruit juice or fruit purée, and sorbet (sherbet).
Easy frozen dessert easy to cook by yourself. In particular, it is possible to blend fruits and berries, spread the mixture over the cups and hold it for some time in the freezer.
Fans of the classic ice cream nutritionists advise to cook it on their own, but in the recipe dessert sugar should be replaced by stevia. Stevia is an herb, the leaves of which are sweet on their basis are made with natural sweeteners. Also, instead of sugar, nutritionists recommend adding stevia in the preparation of chocolate cream. Butter, which is included in the recipe, experts advise to replace the cottage cheese.
Another type of sweet, which does not gain weight — marshmallows. Marshmallow should be used instead of sugar substitute, then his calorie reduced three times.
If you prepare desserts with these changes in their recipe, they become practically safe foods for a slim figure. However, the sweets need to stop thinking as a product, is appropriate in the diet — on the table they should be a rare treat.